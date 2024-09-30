Better Performance And Scalability For Adobe AEM Users: Cognizant Netcentric Launches The Revolutionary EDS+ Solution

(MENAFN- Pressat) Perfect page performance and SEO scores, simplified content integration, AI support and sign

Zurich, September 30, 2024 – Cognizant Netcentric launches EDS+, becoming the first company to launch a solution that combines the license for Edge Delivery Services (EDS), the leading web content management AEM by Adobe, and a service for implementing EDS. This enables Adobe Experience Manager users to provide web content faster, more cost-effectively and – by utilizing artificial intelligence – on a larger scale. Cognizant Netcentric EDS+ not only accelerates the speed at which content can be published, but also the implementation of new offers (shorter time-to-market) and the distribution of content to customers.

One of the core features of Edge Delivery Services is that content can be created and managed in Microsoft Word or Google Docs without the editors having to learn a new content management system. A range of APIs also allow for the integration of databases, catalogs and AI modules, greatly accelerating the speed of content production for marketers and online businesses even further, making it possible to update content in just a few seconds. Edge Delivery Services offers a cost-effective and fast way of publishing, especially for medium-sized businesses.

Edge Delivery Services also support companies in automatically optimizing website performance and improving SEO ranking – a Google Lighthouse ranking of 100 is possible in this way. Real-user monitoring (RUM) ensures the continuous monitoring and optimization of website performance and visitor interactions. With easier to manage web content, businesses can reinvest their budgets in innovation and marketing optimization, bringing their content to market faster.

As an Adobe Platinum partner, Cognizant Netcentric collaborated closely on the development of Edge Delivery Services as part of Adobe Experience Manager and-with Cognizant Netcentric EDS+-was the first company to offer a solution that includes Adobe's EDS license and a service to implement Edge Delivery Services.

Complete migration of a website using Edge Delivery Services in just a few weeks

Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Volvo, used EDS to fully migrate its old 700-page website in just 30 days.

“By switching to AEM Edge Delivery Services, we were able to increase our Google Lighthouse score from 35 to 100, raising our visibility from under five percent to 43 percent, reducing server response times by 50 percent, and going from being basically invisible on search engine result pages to a top three position”, says Joe Salling, Digital Marketing Product & Process Owner at Volvo Trucks NA & Mack Trucks Inc.,“We are convinced that we now have the CMS of the future in place.”

“Volvo is a prime example of what companies can achieve with AEM Edge Delivery Services and Cognizant Netcentric's expertise. Our solution reduces the migration time of websites from months to weeks. In addition, it has an extremely flat learning curve, among other aspects due to the integration of standard Google and Microsoft tools simplifying many processes”, says Piotr Zabiello, Head of Consulting at Cognizant Netcentric.“With highly optimized website performance, integration in Adobe's powerful web content management platform as well as real-time monitoring, companies can generate significantly more traffic, customer inquiries and therefore sales than before, while reducing costs at the same time. This allows them to allocate more of their budget for innovations, which are also easier to implement thanks to a solid AEM foundation.”

More information about the project at Volvo Trucks: Here . More information about Adobe AEM Edge Delivery Services can be found here and here .

