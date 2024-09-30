Rubin And Rudman Announces 34 Attorneys Named To 2024 Super Lawyers And Rising Stars Lists

The following Rubin and Rudman attorneys have been named to Super Lawyers for 2024:

Joseph S.U. Bodoff – Bankruptcy: Business

Steven M. Carr – Estate & Probate

Steven M. Cohen – Elder Law

Michael F. Connolly – Business Litigation

Lisa M. Cukier – Estate & Trust Litigation

Jessica A. Demmerly – Estate & Probate

Jeffrey A. Dretler – Employment Litigation: Defense

Kristin N.G. Dzialo – Estate & Probate

Theodore Folkman – Business Litigation

David M. Friedman – Family Law

Denise I. Murphy – Employment & Labor

Lisa M. Neeley – Elder Law

Michael J. Novaria – Real Estate

Lynn E. O'Brien – Estate & Probate

Jay M. Pabian – Closely Held Business

Michael D. Riseberg – Civil Litigation: Defense

Neal F. Splaine – Business/Corporate

Meredith A. Stratford – Family Law

The following Rubin and Rudman attorneys have been named to Rising Stars for 2024:

Stephanie Addeo – Estate & Trust Litigation

Daniel M. Baumel – Employment & Labor

Jared A. Bishop – Estate & Probate

Ariana N. Bond – Real Estate

Sydney B. Brady – Estate & Trust Litigation

Victoria Calcagno – Estate & Trust Litigation

Ariadna Caulfield – Business/Corporate

Samuel E. DeLuca – Real Estate

Lauren E. DeMatteo – Elder Law

Steven E. DiCairano – Estate & Trust Litigation

Ryan Douglas – Land Use/Zoning

Edward C. Faust – Business/Corporate

Courtney D. Greenberg – Family Law

Theresa A. Roeder – Family Law

Jared D. Spinelli – Family Law

Chelsea J. Strauss – Family Law

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web:

