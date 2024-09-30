Rubin And Rudman Announces 34 Attorneys Named To 2024 Super Lawyers And Rising Stars Lists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman is proud to announce that 34 of the firm's attorneys were named to the 2024 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.
The following Rubin and Rudman attorneys have been named to Super Lawyers for 2024:
Joseph S.U. Bodoff – Bankruptcy: Business
Steven M. Carr – Estate & Probate
Steven M. Cohen – Elder Law
Michael F. Connolly – Business Litigation
Lisa M. Cukier – Estate & Trust Litigation
Jessica A. Demmerly – Estate & Probate
Jeffrey A. Dretler – Employment Litigation: Defense
Kristin N.G. Dzialo – Estate & Probate
Theodore Folkman – Business Litigation
David M. Friedman – Family Law
Denise I. Murphy – Employment & Labor
Lisa M. Neeley – Elder Law
Michael J. Novaria – Real Estate
Lynn E. O'Brien – Estate & Probate
Jay M. Pabian – Closely Held Business
Michael D. Riseberg – Civil Litigation: Defense
Neal F. Splaine – Business/Corporate
Meredith A. Stratford – Family Law
The following Rubin and Rudman attorneys have been named to Rising Stars for 2024:
Stephanie Addeo – Estate & Trust Litigation
Daniel M. Baumel – Employment & Labor
Jared A. Bishop – Estate & Probate
Ariana N. Bond – Real Estate
Sydney B. Brady – Estate & Trust Litigation
Victoria Calcagno – Estate & Trust Litigation
Ariadna Caulfield – Business/Corporate
Samuel E. DeLuca – Real Estate
Lauren E. DeMatteo – Elder Law
Steven E. DiCairano – Estate & Trust Litigation
Ryan Douglas – Land Use/Zoning
Edward C. Faust – Business/Corporate
Courtney D. Greenberg – Family Law
Theresa A. Roeder – Family Law
Jared D. Spinelli – Family Law
Chelsea J. Strauss – Family Law
About Rubin and Rudman LLP
Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web:
