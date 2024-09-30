Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S Publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).
9/30/2024 3:15:49 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ress Life Investments
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
To: nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 30 September 2024
Corporate Announcement 31/2024
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 16 September 2024.
NAV per share in USD: 2531.22
NAV per share in EUR: 2275.05
The performance during the first half of September is 0.60% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 3.86% in USD.
Assets under management (AUM) was 322.2 million USD.
The NAV per share in EUR, 2275.05, is calculated as the USD NAV divided by the EUR/USD exchange rate as of 16 September 2024 which was 1.1126.
To calculate the present EUR NAV, divide the most recent USD NAV with the current EUR/USD exchange rate.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
...
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Attachment
Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 31-2024
