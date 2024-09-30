Dubai: New Bridge Opens On Al Khail Road To Improve Traffic Towards Deira

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 11:52 AM

A new bridge has been inaugurated on Al Khail Road between the intersections of Al Khamila and Hessa Street, Dubai Roads and Authority (RTA) announced on Monday, in an effort to ease traffic towards Deira.

The two-lane bridge is situated between the intersections of Al Khamila and Hessa Street and can accommodate 3,200 per hour.

Improvements to surface roads spanning 900 metres were also implemented as part of the project.

RTA said the 700-metre bridge aims to "enhance traffic from Jumeirah Village Circle to Al Khail Road towards Deira, connecting residential and development areas to achieve transport efficiency".

On September 15, RTA opened Two new bridges in Dubai. This comes as part of Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project.

The project is expected to reduce travel time for motorists by up to 70 per cent, according to Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA.

