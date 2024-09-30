UK Economy Grew Slower Than Thought In Second Quarter
AFP
London: Britain's Economy grew less than initially estimated in the second quarter, revised official data revealed Monday, dealing a fresh blow to the new government one month before its maiden budget.
Gross domestic product was 0.5 percent in the April-June period, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, having originally said output expanded 0.6 percent.
