French FM Urges End To Lebanon Armed Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- France's Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday called for an end to the armed conflict in Lebanon, saying a ceasefire would enable lawmakers to elect the country's new president at a time of ongoing Israeli strikes on Beirut.

Paris stands firmly alongside Beirut and is ready to provide military support at such difficult circumstances, the French top told caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati during talks in the Lebanese capital, according to a statement by the latter's office.

Holding similar talks with Lebanese chief lawmaker Nabih Berri, the French foreign minister underlined the need to adhere to "UN resolution 1701," which deals with an agreement to cease hostilities with Israel through ending the presence of the Hezbollah group along Lebanon's southern border.

The minister's visit to Beirut is part of efforts to provide "French humanitarian support" to Lebanon, said a French foreign ministry statement. (end)

ayb









MENAFN30092024000071011013ID1108731157