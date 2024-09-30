Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Sign Mou To Step Up Cultural Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shemmari

RIYADH, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that aims to ratchet up cultural ties between the Gulf Arab neighbors, hailing the agreement as a step towards closer bilateral relations.

The MoU, co-signed by Kuwaiti of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Bader bin Abdullah Al-Saud, mainly revolves around the exchange of knowhow over the organization of all cultural initiatives, with the broader objective of propelling ties to greater levels.

The agreement also entails frequently holding joint workshops and training programs that allow cultural personnel the chance to further hone their skills in the field, with Kuwait and Riyadh collectively praising the initiative as an emblem of their amity. (end)

