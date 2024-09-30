Oncor's Grid Echo Wins 2024 AEIC Achievement Award For Revolutionizing Post-Outage Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hagen Haentsch, Director, Distribution Operations Center - West at Oncor, presents on Grid Echo at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting

Oncor's Grid Echo, an innovative spatiotemporal data analytic platform, brings together data sources to allow for the replay of outage events.

- Hagen HaentschDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Oncor's Grid Echo project has received one of the Association's 2024 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.Oncor's Grid Echo project represents a major advancement in how electric utilities analyze and respond to outage events. This innovative spatiotemporal data analytic platform brings together data from Oncor's Outage Management System, meters, SCADA, switching operations, and connectivity models, allowing for the replay of outage events.What once took days of manual analysis can now be completed in minutes, enabling faster and more accurate post-event reviews. The platform's ability to visualize events in both geospatial and schematic views provides operators with a comprehensive understanding of the sequence of events, helping to improve future responses and enhance overall grid reliability.“Grid Echo has transformed our approach to outage management,” said Hagen Haentsch, Director, Distribution Operations at Oncor.“By harnessing our data assets, we've developed a tool that not only speeds up post-outage analysis but also equips our teams with the insights needed to prevent future disruptions. This project is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration across Oncor, and we're honored to receive this recognition from AEIC.”Steve Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of AEIC, praised the project, saying,“Oncor's Grid Echo Project is a remarkable example of how data-driven innovation can lead to significant operational improvements. By sharing their experience and insights with the industry, Oncor is helping to pave the way for a more resilient and reliable electric grid. This project truly embodies the spirit of excellence that the AEIC Achievement Awards celebrate.”Oncor was presented with the award on Friday, September 27th at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs, CO. To see a full list of 2024 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visitAbout AEICAEIC brings together the electric utility industry's leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC's members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit .

