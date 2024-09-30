Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea Releases '25 Aniversario' Album Unveiling An Iconic Collaboration With Becky G -'Bluetooth'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea 25 Aniversario album cover

- Cindy SheaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 25 Aniversario, the latest album from Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, commemorates 25 years of groundbreaking success as a multi-Grammy-winning, all-female mariachi group. This release, their first with ADA Latin/Warner Group, signals an exciting new chapter of artistic evolution, showcasing a brilliant blend of traditional Mexican regional sounds with innovative musical creativity. The album marks a bold step forward in their legendary career.Honoring a remarkable 25-year legacy, the original founding members of Mariachi Divas were personally invited by Cindy Shea to join the recording process. Their enduring friendships and deep connection are palpable, infusing each song with a sense of camaraderie and shared history. By blending the talents of both the founding members and the current generation of Divas, the music flows seamlessly, preserving the group's timeless essence. As founder and lead trumpet player, Cindy Shea also shines as a composer, arranger, producer, and engineer on this 20th album, recorded at her 7th Avenue studios under her label, 7th Avenue Records. The album showcases a vibrant mix of genres, from mariachi classics to Cumbia, Norteño, and Pop, reflecting the ensemble's dynamic evolution.“Me Estoy Enamorando” is Mariachi Divas' mariachi version of La Mafia's hit song sung by the original singer, Oscar de La Rosa.As a collaboration with Mexican American superstar Becky G, the focus track of this album,“Bluetooth”, brings a fresh, playful twist to Latin music, capturing the thrill of an unexpected romantic connection-much like the effortless sync of Bluetooth technology. With its catchy lyrics and infectious energy, the track masterfully blends Becky G's powerhouse vocals with the rich, signature harmonies of the Mariachi Divas. This collaboration delivers a bold celebration of cultural pride and modern artistry, bridging generations through music. Produced by Cindy Shea, Edgar Cortazar, and Oscar Villa, the song is a testament to the group's resilience and Shea's unwavering vision of continually expanding the boundaries of mariachi music, embracing both tradition and innovation."Collaborating with Becky G on 'Bluetooth' has been an incredible experience, especially as we celebrate our 25th anniversary.” Cindy Shea, founder of Mariachi Divas mentions.“This song embodies the evolution of our sound, blending the rich tradition of mariachi with the infectious energy of cumbia and modern Latin music. We're honored to share this moment with Becky, and we hope it resonates with audiences across all generations,” she adds.The single "Bluetooth" is now available on all streaming platforms and stands as the leading single from Mariachi Divas' 25th-anniversary album“25 Aniversario” released on September 27th, marking a new chapter in their storied legacy.The single is available on Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify, and all other digital outlets.For more information about Mariachi Divas, please visit:Facebook:IG:TikTok: @mariachidivasofficialYoutube:Spotify:ITunes:Official Website: Mariachi Divas

Bluetooth- Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea ft. Becky G

