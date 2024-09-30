Stonebriar Commercial Finance Announces Nicholas Sandler As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Stonebriar Commercial Finance (“Stonebriar”), a leading provider of asset-based private credit solutions with $7.3 billion of owned and serviced assets, announces that Nicholas Sandler has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. Sandler, who has served as Stonebriar's President since June 2021 and co-founded the business, succeeds fellow co-founder Dave B. Fate, who is stepping down after more than 9 years of distinguished leadership. Fate will remain as Senior Advisor and Vice Chairman of Stonebriar through 2025.

Tony Minella, President of Eldridge Industries, Stonebriar's controlling shareholder, expressed his gratitude to Fate for his extraordinary service and dedication to the company. "I met Dave over ten years ago. Our partnership has been fantastic. He has been instrumental in growing Stonebriar into the market leader it is today. Together, we've built significant value and have prepared the next generation of our organization to capitalize on future growth. We are deeply appreciative and proud of his contributions," said Minella.

Todd Boehly, Chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries, voiced his trust in Sandler's ability to lead Stonebriar into the future: "I've had the privilege of working closely with Nick for two decades and I couldn't be more confident in his leadership. Nick has deep industry expertise making significant contributions to Stonebriar's success to date and has earned the trust of our team, our clients, and our partners. I am excited to see how his determination and leadership will drive Stonebriar in the years ahead."

Fate also reflected on his time at the company:“Leading Stonebriar over the past nine years has been an incredible journey, and I'm immensely proud of what we've built. I am confident that Nick, as someone who has been deeply involved in the company from its inception, is the right person to guide Stonebriar into its next chapter. I look forward to seeing all that he and the team will accomplish.”

Stonebriar, an Eldridge Industries business, offers customized financing, including leases, secured term loans, and other structured finance solutions across a diverse set of industries, including manufacturing, marine, aviation, rail, energy, and real estate in North America and select foreign jurisdictions.

