Primary Endpoint Met In Phase 3 Comparative Clinical Study Of Perjeta® (Pertuzumab) Biosimilar Candidate HLX11 - Aetoswi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696) and Organon (NYSE: OGN) announced that the phase 3 comparative clinical trial for the investigational Perjeta® (pertuzumab) biosimilar HLX11 met the primary endpoint. In 2022, Henlius entered into a license and agreement with Organon for the exclusive commercialization rights to two biosimilar candidates, including HLX11. The agreement licenses the global commercialization rights for the product, except for China, to Organon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:

The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-controlled phase 3 clinical study (NCT05346224 ) aimed to compare the efficacy and safety of HLX11 with reference Perjeta ® (pertuzumab) as a neoadjuvant therapy in patients with HER2-positive, HR-negative early, or locally advanced breast cancer as part of a complete treatment regimen. Eligible patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either HLX11 or reference Perjeta ® (pertuzumab) in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel every three weeks for four cycles. The primary endpoint of this study was the total pathological complete response (tpCR) rate assessed by Independent Review Committee (IRC). The secondary endpoints currently being analyzed included tpCR rate assessed by investigators, breast pathologic complete response (bpCR) rate, objective response rate (ORR), event-free survival (EFS), disease-free survival (DFS), safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity. The primary endpoint of this study was met.

Pertuzumab has been approved in various countries and regions in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for the neoadjuvant, first-line, and adjuvant treatment for certain advanced HER2-positive breast cancer.

About Henlius

Henlius (2696) is a global biopharmaceutical company with the vision to offer high-quality, affordable, and innovative biologic medicines for patients worldwide with a focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases, and ophthalmic diseases. To date, 6 products have been launched in China, 3 have been approved for marketing in overseas markets, 24 indications are approved worldwide, and 3 marketing applications have been accepted for review in China and the EU, respectively. Since its inception in 2010, Henlius has built an integrated biopharmaceutical platform with core capabilities of high-efficiency and innovation embedded throughout the whole product life cycle including R&D, manufacturing and commercialization. It has established global innovation centre and Shanghai-based commercial manufacturing facilities certificated by China, the EU and U.S. GMP.

Henlius has proactively built a diversified and high-quality product pipeline covering over 50 molecules and has continued to explore immuno-oncology combination therapies with proprietary HANSIZHUANG (anti-PD-1 mAb) as backbone. Apart from the launched products HANLIKANG (rituximab), the first China-developed biosimilar, HANQUYOU (trastuzumab, trade name: HERCESSITM in the U.S., Zercepac® in Europe), a China-developed mAb biosimilar approved in China, Europe and U.S., HANDAYUAN (adalimumab), HANBEITAI (bevacizumab) and HANNAIJIA (neratinib), the innovative product HANSIZHUANG has been approved by the NMPA for the treatment of MSI-H solid tumours, squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) and extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), making it the world's first anti-PD-1 mAb for the first-line treatment of SCLC. What's more, Henlius has conducted over 30 clinical studies for 16 products, expanding its presence in major markets as well as emerging markets.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women's health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon's existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women's health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram , X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements and disclosures in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expectations regarding the business plans of Organon and Henlius. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“pursuing,”“opportunities,”“vision,”“will” or words of similar meaning. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Organon's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, available at the SEC's Internet site ( ).

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink