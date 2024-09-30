Dominion Energy Wins 2024 AEIC Achievement Award For Improvements To Outage Restoration And Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Melissa Peskin, Consulting Engineer at Dominion Energy, presents on Automatic Misgrid Corrections at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting

Dominion has been recognized for its development of an advanced system to automatically detect and correct "misgrids."

- Gus JohnsonRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Dominion Energy has received one of the Association's 2024 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.Dominion Energy's award recognizes its development of an advanced system to automatically detect and correct "misgrids," where meters are associated with incorrect service transformers in electronic systems. These errors can lead to increased truck rolls, longer outage investigations, and customer frustration due to inaccurate restoration updates. Using a machine learning algorithm that correlates smart meter data by transformer, the system identifies misgrids and employs robotic process automation (RPA) to reassign the meter to the correct transformer in the customer information platform.So far, the system has successfully corrected over 6,000 misgrids, leading to more efficient outage restoration, improved customer experience, more accurate grid models, and better asset management. Dominion Energy plans to further enhance this system with additional features to ensure even greater accuracy and support Integrated Distribution Planning."Our misgrid correction system represents a significant leap forward in how we manage and maintain our distribution network," said Gus Johnson, Vice President of Grid and Technical Solutions.“By harnessing the power of analytics and automation, we've improved the accuracy of our grid data and enhanced the reliability of our service, ultimately delivering a better experience for customers.""The success of Dominion Energy's misgrid correction system highlights the transformative impact of machine learning and automation on grid operations," said Steve Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of AEIC. "As the demands on our grid continue to grow, innovations like these are crucial in enhancing reliability, improving operational efficiency, and ultimately delivering greater value to customers."Dominion Energy was presented with the award on Friday, September 27th at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs, CO. To see a full list of 2024 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visitAbout AEICAEIC brings together the electric utility industry's leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC's members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit .

