Southern California Edison Wins 2024 AEIC Achievement Award For Innovations In Distribution Fault Detection

Vik Trehan, Director of Grid Operations at Southern California Edison, presents on AWARE at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting

SCE recognized for developing AWARE, an in-house suite of advanced fault modeling, signal processing algorithms, and machine models.

- Heather RivardPOMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Southern California Edison (SCE) has received one of the Association's 2024 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.SCE received AEIC's President's Award, the association's highest honor, for its development of AWARE (Advanced Waveform Anomaly REcognition), an in-house suite of advanced fault modeling, signal processing algorithms, and machine learning models. AWARE is designed to utilize high-fidelity waveform recordings at the substation, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) information, grid models, and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) data in real-time to detect signs of equipment failure and estimate their locations to aid fast, proactive, and safe field investigations.“To meet the growing electricity demand, we developed a software platform using artificial intelligence and machine learning to continue delivering safe, clean, and reliable power for our customers,” said Heather Rivard, Senior Vice President, Transmission & Distribution at SCE and AEIC's 2024 President.“AWARE uses advanced technology to identify patterns and anomalies in the data, pinpointing the location and type of faults. At SCE, we are honored to receive this award and be at the forefront of developing new grid-enhancing technologies.”Led by Vik Trehan, Grid Operations Director, data scientists Hamed Valizadeh and Kyle Chang, AWARE has been implemented within the Grid Operations organization since the first quarter of 2023. Receiving real-time data from nine substations, it has detected and located over 255 failures in the field including many incipient faults, underground faults, and capacitor issues on distribution circuitry.“SCE's advancements are having a ripple effect that goes beyond improvements in distribution fault finding. Leveraging AWARE has also reduced outage restoration times, created safer working environments, and improved customer experience,” said Steve Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of AEIC.“We can all look to companies like SCE for solutions that modernize and improve our ever-evolving power grid.”SCE was presented with the award on Friday, September 27th at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs, CO. To see a full list of 2024 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visitAbout AEICAEIC brings together the electric utility industry's leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC's members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit .

