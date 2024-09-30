Katts Informs Ministers From 25 Countries, Including European Ones, Of Israel's Stance On A Ceasefire In Lebanon.

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Occupied Territories/ PNN

Israeli Foreign Israel Katz informed his counterparts in 25 European and global countries that the Israeli does not seek a ceasefire in Lebanon. On Monday, Katz stated that Israel insists on Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani River and calls for the group's disarmament. The Israeli official emphasized that Israel wants Hezbollah to retreat past the river and to be disarmed.

The Israeli minister clarified that implementing all previous UN Security Council resolutions regarding Lebanon would facilitate reaching a ceasefire. As long as this does not happen, Katz stated, "Israel will continue its actions to ensure the safety of its citizens and the return of residents in the north to their homes." Additionally, the Israeli Foreign Minister described the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah as one of the most "justified countermeasures ever taken by Israel," claiming that Nasrallah was planning further attacks against Israel.



