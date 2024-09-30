American Sources: Israel Has Informed Washington That It Will Launch A Limited Military Operation In Southern Lebanon.

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Israel/ PNN

American sources reported that Israel has informed the United States of its plans for a limited ground operation in Lebanon that may begin soon. An American official told the Washington Post that Israel's plans for this limited ground operation align with U.S. interests. The official stated that Israel has communicated this to the U.S., confirming that it will conduct limited operations in several villages along the border with Lebanon.

This news comes despite reports that the U.S. is seeking to prevent Israel from launching a ground operation in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant stated that the next phase of the war against Hezbollah will begin soon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized at the start of a cabinet meeting that Israel faces significant challenges, describing the current period as one of both historic achievements and ongoing threats, asserting that they are united in their fight for survival against their enemies.



