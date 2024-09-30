DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments For 2025 In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, announced price adjustments today that will take effect on January 1, 2025. The average increase in India will be 6.9%.





“We are committed to delivering stable and dependable services globally despite the ongoing impact of geopolitical dynamics and supply chain disruptions on the logistics landscape,” said R. S. Subramanian, SVP – South Asia, DHL Express .“With the annual price adjustment, we can continue to invest in our network to enhance its resilience and adaptability, ensuring consistent support for our customers' businesses regardless of external circumstances.”





Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. National and international authorities regularly update these measures in the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country.



For more information, please visit .



DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL

is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services

ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international

express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about

395,000

employees in more than

220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global

sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences

and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as“The

logistics company for the world”.​





DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable

business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the

world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.



