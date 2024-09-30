IEA Says Feasible To Transform Global Energy In Accordance With COP28 Targets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The International Agency (IEA) has revealed that transforming the world's energy to meet COP28 targets is

“feasible.”

Climate change represents one of the most critical issues humanity has ever faced, and the 2023 United Nations Climate Change set ambitious green-energy targets to put the globe on track to achieving carbon neutrality.

According to the IEA, achieving the green-energy goals established at COP28 is feasible due to robust policies, significant potential and“favorable economics.” A recent IEA report says the world can double efficiency and triple green-energy capacity by 2030 but notes that this will require...

