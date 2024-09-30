(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and dietary supplement company, today announced that the Safety Shot 4 oz. bottles will be sold at 7-Eleven convenience stores in Chicago at $5.99 each and $10 for two. The company plans to launch the bottles of Safety Shot, the world's first beverage to reduce blood alcohol content, at 315 7-Eleven stores in the Chicago area. The company is partnering with the President and board members of the Franchise Owners Association (“FOA”) Chicago to make the launch successful. The Chicago area is the third largest metropolitan area in the U.S. and the fourth largest metropolitan area in North America.

“To be distributed in one of the most recognized convenience stores is monumental in driving Safety Shot's commercialization efforts. The fall and winter seasons see an uptick in alcohol sales making it the best time for Safety Shot to be on the countertops of over 300 7-Eleven stores in a large metropolis city,” said Safety Shot CEO Jarrett Boon.



To view the full press release, visit

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for retail purchase online at and . The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024. For more information about the company, visit .

