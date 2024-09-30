عربي


Jordan Condemns Attack On UAE Ambassador's Residence In Khartoum

9/30/2024 2:11:26 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates has strongly condemned the attack on the residence of the United Arab Emirates' ambassador in Khartoum, which caused significant damage to the building.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah emphasized Jordan's firm condemnation and absolute rejection of the attack, calling it a serious violation of international law and an infringement on the sanctity of diplomatic premises, which are protected under the Vienna convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Qudah reiterated Jordan's full solidarity with the UAE and its support in the wake of this incident.

