Qatar Condemns Attack On UAE Ambassador's Residence In Khartoum
Date
9/30/2024 2:11:16 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar expressed its condemnation of the attack on the residence of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Khartoum, stressing its categorical rejection of the violation of international laws and norms.
In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the importance of respecting the sanctity of diplomatic missions and ensuring their full protection, in accordance with the Vienna convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.
MENAFN30092024000067011011ID1108730606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.