Qatar Condemns Attack On UAE Ambassador's Residence In Khartoum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar expressed its condemnation of the attack on the residence of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Khartoum, stressing its categorical rejection of the violation of international laws and norms.

In a statement on Monday, the of Foreign Affairs underscored the importance of respecting the sanctity of missions and ensuring their full protection, in accordance with the Vienna on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

MENAFN30092024000067011011ID1108730606