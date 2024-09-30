Chinese Government Extends Detention Of Journalist Yuyu Dong To December 27

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by National Press Club President Emily Wilkins on the Chinese government's decision to extend detention for journalist Yuyu Dong – a former Nieman Fellow -- being held in jail in Beijing.



"We have recently learned that Chinese journalist

Yuyu Dong will continue to be detained in a Beijing jail until at least December 27, 2024. Arrested in February 2022, he has been detained 2 years and 7 months prior to this latest extension. Since his trial in July 2023, we have been waiting for a verdict. This latest delay calls into question the validity of the government's case against Dong. We ask the Chinese government to release Yuyu. He should be reunited with his family. "

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the club is a leading voice for press freedom in the

U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, [email protected] for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

