Chinese Government Extends Detention Of Journalist Yuyu Dong To December 27
9/30/2024
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by National Press Club President Emily Wilkins on the Chinese government's decision to extend detention for journalist Yuyu Dong – a former Nieman Fellow -- being held in jail in Beijing.
"We have recently learned that Chinese journalist
Yuyu Dong will continue to be detained in a Beijing jail until at least December 27, 2024. Arrested in February 2022, he has been detained 2 years and 7 months prior to this latest extension. Since his trial in July 2023, we have been waiting for a verdict. This latest delay calls into question the validity of the government's case against Dong. We ask the Chinese government to release Yuyu. He should be reunited with his family. "
Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the club is a leading voice for press freedom in the
U.S. and worldwide.
