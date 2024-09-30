(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's latest Path Optimization (SPO) research using SupplyChain Object (SCO) data, mobile app open programmatic ad traffic with SCOs are most susceptible to unauthorized sellers (35%), followed by Connected TV (CTV) at 29% and web (16%); On mobile apps, there is a 100% higher IVT rate seen when an alleged 'complete' chain has an unauthorized direct seller compared to verified supply paths

London, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2024 Supply Path Optimization (SPO) Reports for web, mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV). The reports use SupplyChain Objects (SCO) data to examine unauthorized sellers in the open programmatic advertising supply chain across CTV , mobile apps , as well as desktop and mobile web .

The SupplyChain Object (SCO) enables buyers and intermediaries to view all parties selling or reselling open programmatic advertising inventory. Numerous partners are often involved in open programmatic supply paths, which causes fragmentation and makes the ecosystem vulnerable to ad fraud attacks. Pixalate's latest report highlights the occurrence of unauthorized selling within the global programmatic supply chain despite ads.txt implementation.

Key Findings



Web



16% of web traffic with a SupplyChain Object (SCO) failed Pixalate's SCO Verification due to unauthorized sellers



26% higher IVT rate seen when an alleged 'complete' chain has an unauthorized seller compared to verified supply paths

8% of purported web traffic direct sellers with an SCO were unauthorized



Mobile Apps



35% of app traffic with a SupplyChain Object (SCO) failed Pixalate's SCO Verification due to unauthorized sellers



+100% higher IVT rate seen when an alleged 'complete' chain has an unauthorized direct seller compared to verified supply paths

12% of purported direct sellers in app traffic with an SCO were unauthorized



Connected TV (CTV)



29% of app traffic with a SupplyChain Object (SCO) failed Pixalate's SCO Verification due to unauthorized sellers



23% higher IVT seen rate when an alleged 'complete' chain has an unauthorized seller compared to verified supply paths 36% of purported direct sellers in app traffic with an SCO were unauthorized

Pixalate's analysis includes a set of SCO verification checks as defined by Pixalate, utilizing IAB Tech Lab's standards, along with SCO data from the OpenRTB bid stream to evaluate the accuracy of declared supply paths in the ad bid stream.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 11 billion open programmatic ad impressions containing the OpenRTB SupplyChain Object (SCO) during Q2 2024 to compile this research. The data science team analyzed more than 340k CTV and Mobile apps, and over 380k web domains.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the SupplyChain Object Validation Report (the“Report”), reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied. As used herein, and per the MRC,“'Invalid Traffic' (IVT) is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

