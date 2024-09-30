(MENAFN- 3BL)



Product launch supports customer sustainability goals and marks a notable milestone in Dow's commitment to advancing circularity This additional offering in the REVOLOOPTM Recycled Plastics Resins portfolio allows customers in all regions to incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) content into cable jacketing without compromising high quality and performance

MIDLAND, Mich., September 30, 2024 /3BL/ - Dow (NYSE: DOW) announces the launch of a range of REVOLOOPTM Recycled Plastics Resins that incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) material into cable jacketing to help address customers' varying needs and circularity goals across the globe.

This latest addition to the REVOLOOPTM Resins portfolio prioritizes similar performance as virgin plastic material for cable jackets while offering sustainability benefits, marking a milestone in Dow's commitment to advancing circularity.

Adopting PCR into wire and cable products helps divert plastic waste from landfills and the natural environment by introducing it to the circular ecosystem, underscoring Dow's ambition to”Transform the Waste” by commercializing three million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions annually by 2030.

“With the launch of REVOLOOPTM Resins for the global wire and cable industry, we are expanding our sustainability portfolio while helping our power and telecommunications customers meet their own targets,” said Edit Berczi, global wire and cable marketing manager for Dow's Packaging and Specialty Plastics business.“This offering, along with our steadfast commitment to quality and reliability and the high importance we place on safety, helps support our customers' approach to PCR across the globe.”

By combining its vast industry knowledge, cutting-edge technology development and reliability as a trusted one-stop-shop supplier for the wire and cable industry, Dow is contributing to a transformation in the processing and application of PCR ingredients – offering customers more global options to meet their goals.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting .

###

For further information, please contact:

Jennifer Varadi

346-410-9006

...