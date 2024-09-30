Global Castor Oil And Derivatives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The castor oil and derivatives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.31 billion in 2023 to $1.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased industrial applications of castor oil, pharmaceutical and cosmetic uses, increasing demand in textile industry, globalization of agriculture, emergence of specialty chemicals.

The castor oil and derivatives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in cosmetic and personal care industry, increasing demand for bio-based plastics, adoption of castor oil in agriculture, expanding pharmaceutical applications, focus on renewable resources.

The growing aerospace sector is expected to propel the growth of the castor oil and its derivatives market going forward. The aerospace sector is a broad term that encompasses the design, development, manufacturing, testing, and operation of aircraft, spacecraft, and related components and systems. Castor oil and its derivatives are widely used as lubricants in various aerospace applications due to their high viscosity index, excellent oxidation resistance, and low pour point. These properties make them suitable for lubricating bearings, gears, and other moving components in aircraft engines, spacecraft, and other aerospace systems.

Key players in the market include Rpk Agrotech Exports Pvt Ltd., Adani Wilmar Limited, Hokoku Corporation, Taj Agro Products Limited, Girnar Industries, Kanak Castor Products Pvt. Ltd., N.K. Proteins Pvt. Limited, Jayant Agro Organics Limited, Gokul Agri International Ltd., ITOH Oil Chemicals Co. Ltd., Ambuja Intermediates Pvt. Ltd., Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd., Arvalli Castor Derivatives Private Limited, Xingtai Lantian Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Kokura Gosei Kogyo Ltd., Arkema S.A., Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Vrundavan Agro International, Tongliao Meihua United Biotech Co. Ltd., Bom Brazil, Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd., YNK Castor Products, Liaoning Xinhe Chemical Co. Ltd., Hengshui Shanzhi Health Minerals Co. Ltd., Gwalior Chemical Industries Ltd., Tonghua Castor Chemical Co. Ltd., Swan Isopropyls Ltd., Biotor Industries Ltd., Sapthagiri Agro Oil Mill, Tongliao Tys Chemical Co. Ltd., Lasons India Pvt. Ltd., La International.

Major companies operating in the castor oil and its derivatives market are focused on adopting strategic partnerships to expand their geographical reach and gain a competitive edge in the market. These partnerships allow companies to leverage each other's strengths, such as technology, distribution networks, and R&D capabilities, to drive innovation and meet the growing demand for castor oil and its derivatives.

1) By Product: 12-HAS, Dehydrated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Ricinoleic Acid, Sebacic Acid, Undecylenic Acid

2) By Grade: Pale Pressed Grade, First Special Grade (FSG), Commercial Grade, First Pressed Degummed Grade Castor Oil, British Pharma Grade (BPG), Other Grades

3) By Application: Lubricants, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals, Biodiesel, Plastics and Resins, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Healthcare, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Food Industry, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Castor Oil And Derivatives Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Castor Oil And Derivatives Market Definition

Castor oil and derivatives refer to multifunctional chemicals that are primarily used in the production of surfactants, beauty and personal care products, medications, perfumes, greases, and other products. These are mainly used as a raw material to manufacture a number of chemicals.

