Sports.Com Accelerates Global Expansion Through Key Partnerships And Unveils An Expanded Sports Content Platform

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com, a global leader in digital sports entertainment and a key brand of Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW), has made substantial progress in expanding its platform's reach and content offerings achieving a major milestone in its global expansion. now offers coverage of over 40 Sports and live event content across multiple regions strengthening its presence in the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.



commitment to providing users with some of the most compelling sports content has been further developed with the recent announcement of the acquisition of CMF Media - a dynamic programming and original content creation agency. The hybrid approach of global sports coverage and curated bespoke content creation delivers viewers an extensive selection of engaging pre-recorded and live event content.

In addition, by securing partnerships with mobile operators, content platform providers, and industry leaders, the Company is well on its way to becoming a dominant player in the global sports media landscape, delivering localized sports content services directly to consumers' mobile devices and providing a seamless and engaging sports entertainment experience globally.

platform now boasts a comprehensive sports content library, covering a broad spectrum of sports events across football, motorsports, basketball, rugby, cricket, golf, tennis, and more. Here is a detailed look at the breadth of sports content now available on

Football (Soccer)

Europe



English Premier League (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

Bundesliga (News & Highlights)

Portuguese League (News & Highlights)

Dutch Eredivisie (News & Highlights)

Spanish La Liga (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

French Ligue 1 (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

DFB Pokal (News & Highlights)

FA Cup (Selected News & Highlights)

Carabao Cup (Selected News & Highlights)

UEFA Champions League (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

UEFA Women's Champion League (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News) UEFA Europa League (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

LATAM, North America & Australasia



Argentinian League (News & Highlights)

Brazilian League (News & Highlights)

Copa Libertadores (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

MLS (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

Australian A League (News & Highlights) National Women's Soccer League (News & Highlights)

Africa, Middle East & Asia



Saudi Pro League (News & Highlights)

CAF World Cup Qualifiers (Highlights)

CAF Champions League (Highlights)

Qatar Star League (Highlights)

UAE Pro League (News & Highlights)

Japanese J.League (Highlights)

AFC Champions League (News & Highlights)

AFC Asian Cup (Highlights) Asian World Cup Qualifiers (News & Highlights)



Motorsports



Formula 1 | (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

Formula 1 Testing | (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

MotoGP | (News & Highlights)

MXGP | (News & Highlights)

Extreme E | (News & Highlights)

Indy Car | (News & Highlights)

24 Hours of Le Mans | (News & Highlights)

Dakar Rally | (News & Highlights)

FIA World Rally Championship | (News & Highlights)

FIA Formula E | (News & Highlights)

FIA World Endurance Championship | (News & Highlights)

GT World Challenge Europe | (News & Highlights) FIM Superbike World Championship | (News & Highlights)



Basketball, Baseball & (American) Football



NBA (News & Highlights)

MLB (News & Highlights)

MLB World Tour (News & Highlights)

NFL (Pre-game, Post-game, Stats & News) Super Bowl (Pre-game, Post-game, Stats & News)



Ice-Hockey, Golf & Tennis



NHL (News & Highlights)

The Masters (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

US PGA Championship (Highlights)

Men's US Open (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

The Open (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

Women's US Open (Highlights)

Australian Open (News & Highlights)

French Open (News & Highlights)

Wimbledon (News & Highlights) US Open (News & Highlights)

Cycling, Rugby, Cricket & Winter Sports



Tour de France (News & Highlights)

La Vuelta (News & Highlights)

Giro d'Italia (News & Highlights)

World Cup Rugby (News & Highlights)

Six Nations (Pre-match, Post-match, Stats & News)

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (News & Highlights)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup (News & Highlights)

FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup (News & Highlights) FIS Snowboarding World Cup (News & Highlights)



Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of commented:

“Our rapid growth and extensive geographic reach are a direct result of our strategic partnerships and relentless pursuit of providing exceptional fan experiences. We're focused on building a platform that delivers premium sports content to every corner of the world, making us the go-to destination for fans who want to engage with their favorite sports like never before.”

Tim Scoffham, Director of Media, added:

“We are thrilled to offer a comprehensive and diverse catalogue of sports content, which now includes some of the world's most sought-after events and leagues. From live match coverage to exclusive insights, we are committed to delivering the very best of sports to our users wherever they are.”

“In the coming months, plans to further expand its live event offerings and introduce new content partnerships to enhance our platform's value and reach. With a focus on continued innovation and fan engagement, we are aiming to set new standards in sports entertainment and redefine how fans around the world experience their favorite sports.”

