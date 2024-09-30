Salad And Go Welcomes New Nonprofit Salad And Go Charities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nonprofit will focus on food insecurity, youth education and community grants

Salad and Go - which is on a mission to make nutritious food accessible to everyone -

is launching a nonprofit to transform lives and create a healthier future for America. Newly formed Salad and Go Charities will expand the community programs that the one-of-a-kind restaurant concept has built.

Salad and Go Charities, which operates independently of Salad and Go, will focus its support in three key areas: donating nutritious meals, investing in area programs that address food insecurity, and educating the next generation on healthy habits and nutrition. The organization will serve the communities in Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada where Salad and Go operates its more than 140 stores, and the restaurant concept has big plans to expand to more states in the near future.



"Everyone deserves the basic nutrition required for a healthy life," said Brandi Hale, executive director of Salad and Go Charities. "Salad and Go Charities is committed to ensuring more people have reliable access to nutritious foods. As we expand these programs moving forward, we're going to serve even more communities in need."



In 2023, Salad and Go donated more than 200,000 meals to individuals in need, hosted 44 youth education workshops to promote healthy living and, together with its own guests, raised more than $355,000 to address food insecurity. Its Guest Give initiative has raised more than $1.3 million since it launched in 2020, and its Salad Donation Program has provided more than 900,000 meals across the communities Salad and Go calls home.



Salad and Go Charities intends to expand the scope and impact of these programs. Funds raised through Guest Give will go to the charity's new Nourishing Communities grants program, which allows qualified nonprofits tackling hunger to apply for grants of up to $10,000. The nonprofit will also invite local communities to both donate and volunteer - and connect those generous individuals to life-changing opportunities to serve neighbors in need.



"I'm extremely proud to see Salad and Go's community work amplified through Salad and Go Charities and look forward to the incredible difference the nonprofit will make," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. "Our Salad and Go team is excited to support and promote these programs."



About Salad and Go:



Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious and healthy food. Its unique model leverages Central Kitchens to bring recipes from its very own Michelin-star trained chef, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, directly to guests - all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go, operating more than 140 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada, is expanding rapidly and now offering delivery in many of its locations. As part of its mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. Salad and Go foster a company culture that prioritizes the wellbeing of all team members and is a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award featured in USA TODAY, a distinction honoring organizations that are taking the lead in putting their team members first. Salad and Go's one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward better food for all. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit





About Salad and Go Charities:



Salad and Go Charities is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nutritious food and youth education to underserved communities. Through its innovative programs, Salad and Go Charities aims to create a healthier future, one meal and one lesson at a time.



