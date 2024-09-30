EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: BUYBACK PROGRAMME COMPLETED, EPRA GOLD AWARDS AND LATEST STORE OPENINGS IN CAROSELLO
Date
9/30/2024 1:15:59 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Date: 30 September 2024
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following LINK to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
MENAFN30092024004107003653ID1108730471
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.