HPC-AI Tech Secures $50 Million In Series A Funding To Enhance Video Generation AI And GPU Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HPC-AI Tech , a cutting-edge AI startup specializing in AI Software Infrastructure and Generation, has secured a massive 50 million USD Series A funding round. Investors include prominent names such as Singtel Innov8, Sinovation Ventures, Capstone Capital, Greater Bay Area Homeland, Lingfeng Capital, and Stony Creek Capital, positioning the company for rapid growth in the AI space.Founded by Yang You, a Presidential Young Professor at the National University of Singapore, HPC-AI Tech is known for its flagship software, Colossal-AI and Open-Sora, have quickly become one of the fastest-growing open-source projects in scalable AI, accumulating over 60,000 stars on GitHub. It enables enterprises to scale large AI workloads like GPT and LLaMA while offering a user-friendly environment. Open-Sora focuses on efficient video generation, making it easier for users to create high-quality videos using widely accessible tools.In addition to these open-source projects, HPC-AI Tech offers two commercial platforms: hpc-ai and video-ocean . hpc-ai manages AI model training, fine-tuning, and deployment, setting itself up as the "new DataBricks for AI." Meanwhile, video-ocean allows users to produce everything from TikTok-style videos to full-length films, democratizing video creation for all skill levels.HPC-AI Tech's impressive roster of 50 key clients includes four Fortune 500 companies, with organizations like AWS, Alibaba, IBM, Intel, Grab, Panasonic, VIVO, Geely Auto, Bosch, Lambda Labs, and Oracle among its users. The fresh funding will accelerate the development of these platforms and help the company grow its client base to 300 in the next three years, targeting a 75% annual growth rate.Yang You's expertise in AI and high-performance computing, coupled with his record-breaking achievements in ImageNet and BERT training speeds, have earned him global recognition, including a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list. With this new financial backing, HPC-AI Tech is primed to lead the future of AI and video creation.

