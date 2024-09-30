Creative Bioarray Unveils Comprehensive FISH-Based Clonality Analysis Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Bioarray, a leader in biotechnology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization)-based clonality analysis services. These cutting-edge solutions are essential for ensuring the genetic integrity of production cell lines in the ever-evolving landscape of biologics manufacturing. Our services specifically cater to the critical evaluation of genetic profiles in Master Cell Banks (MCB), Working Cell Banks (WCB), and End-of-Production Cells (EOPC), ensuring that biotherapeutic products meet the highest standards of quality and safety.



In biologics manufacturing, the integrity of the cell line is paramount. Even minor genetic variations can significantly impact the efficiency and safety of the final product. Creative Bioarray's FISH-based clonality analysis employs advanced techniques to deliver precise assessments, including chromosome counting, identification of chromosomal abnormalities, and confirmation of cell line clonality. Through these analyses, our expert team provides detailed reports documenting the genetic composition and stability of cell lines throughout the manufacturing process. This transparency guarantees that biomanufacturers can maintain the consistent quality required in therapeutic product development.



Key features of Creative Bioarray's FISH-based clonality analysis include tailored solutions for a wide range of cell lines, with a particular focus on the Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO ) and Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK293) cell lines-both of which are industry standards. Our specialists collaborate closely with clients to optimize FISH analysis protocols, ensuring that each project is customized to meet specific research and development needs, whether for newly established cell lines or established favorites.



The comprehensive nature of our services encompasses chromosome preparation, meticulous FISH probe design and synthesis, and detailed FISH analysis. By leveraging our expertise, clients gain critical insights into the genetic underpinnings of their production cell lines, enabling them to make informed decisions that enhance both the efficacy and safety of their biotherapeutics.



“At Creative Bioarray, we recognize that understanding the genetic stability of cell lines is essential for the success of biologics manufacturing,” said Hannah Cole, marketing director of Creative Bioarray.“Our dedicated team is committed to providing innovative solutions that empower our clients to achieve the highest standards in their production processes.”



About Creative Bioarray



Creative Bioarray is a pioneer in providing innovative biotechnology solutions, specializing in genetic analysis and characterization of cell lines. With a commitment to advancing biomanufacturing processes, Creative Bioarray continues to empower scientists and researchers in their quest for excellence.

