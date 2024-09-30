What You Need To Know Before Integrating Artificial Intelligence Into The Record

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The impact of integrating artificial intelligence into the record.

RESTON, VA, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country's leading organization representing stenographic court reporters and captioners, has released the following statement regarding the impact of integrating artificial intelligence into the record.



“America has always been a country of laws. People trust that our laws are fair because we keep a record with integrity.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner. Remarks delivered at the 2024 NCRA Conference & Expo .

The insertion of artificial intelligence (AI) into everyday life has progressed swiftly over the past year. From drive-thru fast food to Wall Street , people have been experimenting with AI in many professions. But for the record-making process, AI has been overhyped and can produce only an unreliable record. With the record being the integral and unbiased component of the work that attorneys handle, NCRA wants those in the legal arena to know that we have been studying this issue for the past three years. NCRA recently circulated this statement that is dedicated to raising awareness of the pitfalls of an AI-manufactured record to all state bar associations as well.

Last year, NCRA published a first-of-its-kind white paper highlighting the emerging ethical and accuracy issues related to the implementation of AI in the U.S. judicial system. CNBC, Reuters, NextGov, and others have all cited this groundbreaking white paper regarding the dangerous implementation of AI on the country's judicial system.

Rushing to replace the human element in the American judiciary system is a very slippery and reckless slope, and NCRA is committed to sharing the following information to help raise awareness of the complications with AI implementation and biases that are inherent in programming. The erosion of due process by an algorithm under the guise of efficiency is a miscarriage of justice and puts one of the founding principles of this country at risk. Maintaining the human element of the recordkeeping of testimony is a key component of our judicial system and ensures the validity and accountability of what actually transpired in any proceeding. In its 125th year , NCRA has been and is still the subject-matter expert in the record-making process and advocates for maintaining the highest standards and ethics in capturing the spoken word while emphasizing the role of certified stenographers. Below are some of the concerns those in the legal field need to be aware of when it comes to AI in the record-making process:

Risks and Concerns



Accuracy and Reliability: Concerns about the accuracy of AI-generated transcripts compared to human stenographers. Chain of Custody: The need for a verifiable chain of custody for the creation, manipulation, and accuracy of digital recordings to ensure they haven't been tampered with.

Ethical Considerations



Privacy and Security: The ethical implications of using voice cloning and other AI technologies, particularly in protecting sensitive information. Bias in AI: The potential for AI systems to introduce or amplify biases in legal proceedings.

Legal Implications



Admissibility of Evidence: How AI-generated evidence might be viewed in terms of legal admissibility and its impact on the court proceedings. Accountability: Who is responsible if AI systems fail or produce inaccurate results? The stenographer currently is accountable and can stop proceedings when needed for clarity. AI does not have that option.

Recommendations for Implementation



Human Oversight: The necessity for human verification and oversight in AI-assisted legal documentation to maintain accuracy and integrity. Standards and Protocols: Developing standards for the use of AI in legal settings to ensure consistency and reliability.

Future Outlook



Technology Advancement: The need for ongoing evaluation as AI technologies evolve. Legislative and Judicial Adaptation: Calls for legislative bodies and courts to adapt policies and procedures to accommodate AI while safeguarding judicial integrity.

NCRA and its 12,000 members take our role as guardians of the record very seriously. We have partnered with colleagues in the legal profession for decades to ensure that the record remains unbiased, accurate, and one of the main pieces of any proceeding that is beyond reproach. This dedication to the sanctity and accuracy of the record is critical to every American's right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

While progress with AI and its integrations may be fine for some aspects of our daily lives, the record-making process should be studied at length. The far-reaching implications to getting it wrong is just something that cannot be accepted since it will have a profound impact on the judicial system and individual people's lives. For this reason, NCRA is committed to working with Congress and the Federal and state governmental entities to make sure the issue of AI in the judicial system is reviewed critically and carefully.

NCRA is not against unique solutions. In fact, our members incorporate technology constantly into their record-making processes. The difference is that our integrations assist our legal partners without compromising the accuracy or validity of the record.

