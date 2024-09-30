Fairway Establishes $1,000,000 Hurricane Relief Fund And Challenges Other Lenders To Follow Suit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, Wis., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the

J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, has put together a $1,000,000 relief fund following devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

Fairway CEO and Founder Steve Jacobson announced the formation of the fund over the weekend.

"Having experienced multiple hurricanes over the course of a 28 year career in mortgages, we know how these storms can disrupt lives," said Jacobson.

"Our industry has a responsibility to help when needed, and right now, the help is needed."

Jacobson also challenged other lenders and brokers to match Fairway's efforts.

"We hope the entire industry gets behind this.

It's time for unity - if we are really here to help and serve others, why not come together when it is needed?"

Fairway is making assistance available to those who have received loans through Fairway as well as Fairway employees who have been negatively impacted by damages caused by Hurricane Helene.



About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states.

Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

