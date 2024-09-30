Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market 2024 To Reach $85.94 Bn By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The consumer products - paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $62.69 billion in 2023 to $66.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global urbanization, smart home adoption, e-commerce growth, consumer lifestyle changes, obsolescence and upgrades, product miniaturization, environmental considerations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The consumer products - paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $85.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability and circular economy, electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, cybersecurity concerns, subscription services, customization and personalization.

Growth Driver Of The Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market

The rising growth of the clothing industry is expected to boost the growth of consumer products-paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textiles market going forward. The clothing industry refers to all companies that are involved in designing, producing, and selling clothing. Clothes are made from textiles such as cotton, silk, denim, flannel, hemp, and other materials, hence rising growth of the textile industry is expected to boost the market.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Share?

Key players in the market include Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Nike Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, Christian Dior Société Européenne, Adidas Aktiengesellschaft, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Arlanxeo Holding GmbH, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., PetroChina Company Limited, Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Versalis S.p.A., Dow Inc., Von Bundit Co. Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Company, International Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Essity AB, WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Domtar Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Mondi PLC, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Metsä Board Oyj, Stora Enso Oyj .

Which Key Trends Are Driving Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the consumer products-paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textiles market are focusing on innovative technologies such as sustainable coated paper technology to drive revenues in their market. Sustainable coated paper technology is environmentally friendly and ecologically responsible method and material used in the production of coated paper.

How Is The Global Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Wood Products, Paper Products, Plastic and Rubber Products, Furniture

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Construction, Manufacture, Industry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Definition

Consumer products-paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textiles refer to finished goods purchased by individuals or households for their own consumption. Consumer products-paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textiles are used by buyers for consumption and are not for resale.

Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global consumer products - paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on consumer products - paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market size, consumer products - paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market drivers and trends, consumer products - paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market major players and consumer products - paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

