SYNERGIE Announces The Release Of Its 2024 Half-Year Financial Report


9/30/2024 12:16:22 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYNERGIE announces the release of its
2024 Half-year financial Report

Paris, 30 September 2024 : SYNERGIE announces that its 2024 Half-year Financial Report (french version) is available on its website

About SYNERGIE

A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a Network of 800 branches in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a half-year consolidated revenue of €1,555.4 million and a net profit of €31.7 million.

Euronext Paris Compartiment B
ISIN FR0000032658, mnémo SDG
Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP

160 bis rue de Paris - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
SE (European Company) with a capital of 121.810.000€
RCS PARIS 329 925 010

