Fluxys Belgium: Regulated Information - Results For The First Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 September 2024 18:00 CET - Information on key events in the first half of 2024 and their impact on the situation of Fluxys Belgium



Regulated revenue totals €296.7 million (first half of 2023: €309.3 million) and net is up to €40.6 million (first half of 2023: €34.5 million)

New tariff methodology 2024-2027 comes into force

Continued high volumes to Germany and the Netherlands and storage totally full

L/H conversion finalised

Additional transmission capacity completely future-proof

New long-term capacity booked at Zeebrugge LNG Terminal

14th package of sanctions against Russia

On course for first hydrogen and/or CO2 transmission capacity in 2026

Fluxys hydrogen appointed hydrogen network operator in Belgium

Fluxys c-grid candidate CO2 network operator On track for our own climate neutrality

