عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fluxys Belgium: Regulated Information - Results For The First Half Of 2024


9/30/2024 12:16:22 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 September 2024 18:00 CET - Information on key events in the first half of 2024 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium

  • Regulated revenue totals €296.7 million (first half of 2023: €309.3 million) and net profit is up to €40.6 million (first half of 2023: €34.5 million)
  • New tariff methodology 2024-2027 comes into force
  • Continued high volumes to Germany and the Netherlands and storage totally full
  • L/H conversion finalised
  • Additional transmission capacity completely future-proof
  • New long-term capacity booked at Zeebrugge LNG Terminal
  • 14th package of sanctions against Russia
  • On course for first hydrogen and/or CO2 transmission capacity in 2026
  • Fluxys hydrogen appointed hydrogen network operator in Belgium
  • Fluxys c-grid candidate CO2 network operator
  • On track for our own climate neutrality

Click in the attachement below to acces the full press release

Attachment

  • 2024_09_30_press_release_fluxys_belgium_results_H1_2024_ENG

MENAFN30092024004107003653ID1108730328


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search