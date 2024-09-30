Fluxys Belgium: Regulated Information - Results For The First Half Of 2024
Date
9/30/2024 12:16:22 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 September 2024 18:00 CET - Information on key events in the first half of 2024 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium
Regulated revenue totals €296.7 million (first half of 2023: €309.3 million) and net profit is up to €40.6 million (first half of 2023: €34.5 million) New tariff methodology 2024-2027 comes into force Continued high volumes to Germany and the Netherlands and storage totally full L/H conversion finalised Additional transmission capacity completely future-proof New long-term capacity booked at Zeebrugge LNG Terminal 14th package of sanctions against Russia On course for first hydrogen and/or CO2 transmission capacity in 2026 Fluxys hydrogen appointed hydrogen network operator in Belgium Fluxys c-grid candidate CO2 network operator On track for our own climate neutrality
Click in the attachement below to acces the full press release
Attachment
2024_09_30_press_release_fluxys_belgium_results_H1_2024_ENG
