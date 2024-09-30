Logic20/20 Releases White Paper On The Transformative Power Of Asset Image Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Download Logic20/20's white paper: Transforming utility operations with asset image analytics: Strategies and impacts

New insights explore how utilities can enhance strategic decision-making capabilities and operational readiness through AI-driven inspections.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Logic20/20, a leading consulting firm, released findings from its latest white paper, "Transforming utility operations with asset image analytics: Strategies and impacts".As utility companies face increasing pressures to modernize infrastructure and enhance operational efficiencies, asset image analytics has become a strategic imperative. By implementing AI-driven inspections using visual data from drones, satellites, LiDAR, and even cell phone cameras, utilities can enhance strategic decision-making capabilities and operational readiness.“Utilities are under increasing scrutiny to modernize their infrastructure while reducing overall operational costs,” to quote an excerpt from the paper.“Leveraging asset image analytics, including visual data from drones, satellite, and LiDAR, can equip utilities with enhanced decision-making capabilities that can help them achieve these goals.”Insights from "Transforming utility operations with asset image analytics: Strategies and impacts" include:.Identifying the critical drivers behind the adoption of asset image analytics.Architectural considerations for effective image data management.How image analytics enhance compliance and inspection accuracy.Keys to boosting reliability with predictive maintenance.High-impact utility use cases.A three-phase approach for building an image analytics programTo download a complimentary copy of "Transforming utility operations with asset image analytics: Strategies and impacts", visit .About Logic20/20Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges-and achieve their most ambitious goals-since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, Grid Operations, and Strategy and Operations. We are an eight-time“Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit .

