Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


9/30/2024 12:01:08 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 106,439 Ageas shares in the period from 23-09-2024 until 27-09-2024.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
23-09-2024 22,030 1,033,550 46.92 46.58 47.10
24-09-2024 20,615 982,503 47.66 47.46 47.84
25-09-2024 21,096 1,006,023 47.69 47.30 47.88
26-09-2024 20,845 996,924 47.83 47.70 47.96
27-09-2024 21,853 1,052,152 48.15 47.78 48.30
Total 106,439 5,071,152 47.64 46.58 48.30

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 226,247 shares for a total amount of EUR 10,746,940. This corresponds to 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release

