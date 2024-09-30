Making an Impact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cedarville University Brings $472 Million Economic Impact to Ohio

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent independent economic study conducted by Econsult Solutions, Inc. has revealed the significant economic contributions of Cedarville University , the fifth-largest private university in Ohio, to both the local and state economies. Using data from spring 2024, the study highlighted Cedarville's pivotal role in fostering economic stability and growth throughout Greene County and Ohio.

According to the report, Cedarville University's total economic impact on Ohio reached $472 million, with $142 million directly benefiting the Village of Cedarville. Cedarville visitors and students contributed $58 million to the greater Dayton region. This impact is driven by the university's 6,384 students, 132,000 annual campus visitors, and over 18,000 alumni residing in Ohio.

Cedarville's economic influence extends beyond student and alumni contributions. The university supports 2,970 jobs in the region, resulting in $111 million in employee earnings. This level of employment also generates $8 million in tax revenue for the state of Ohio. Cedarville students also contribute an estimated 295,000 hours of unpaid volunteer service to the greater Dayton region each year, showing their commitment to loving and serving their communities as followers of Christ.

“Caring for our neighbors and serving our community in the name of Jesus is central to our mission,” said Dr. Thomas White , president of Cedarville University.“The campus community regularly seeks ways to give back to our region through service, and this is reflected in the economic impact study.”

White noted the importance of Cedarville's economic footprint for Ohio.

“It's important for Cedarville University to be an economic driver to our local and state economies,” said White.“We believe we are serving well in this area with high-quality and high-character students from nearly all 50 states, including 61% from outside Ohio, who support the local businesses.”

Cedarville's record-breaking freshman class of 1,176 students in 2024, part of its 6,384 total enrollment , ensures that the university's influence on the state economy will continue to grow.

“The impact Cedarville University has in our region, and for that matter, the State of Ohio, is significant,” said Dick Gould, president of the Greene County Board of Commissioners.“Cedarville is an economic engine for our economy. The high-quality students who graduate and remain in Ohio are employed in significant roles virtually everywhere in our region.”

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is a Baptist university with undergraduate programs in arts, sciences, and professional programs, and graduate programs. With an enrollment of 6,384 students in 175 areas of study, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio and is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, and high graduation and retention rates. For more information about the University, visit cedarville.edu .

Photo Cutlines:

1. The $40 million Scharnberg Business and Communication Center, opened in August 2024, is part of Cedarville's significant impact to the Ohio economy. Photo by Scott Huck

2. Students in the Department of Communication now study and take classes in the new Scharnberg Business and Communication Center. Photo by Scott Huck

3. One of the fastest growing areas on campus is Cedarville's entrepreneurship program, directed by Dr. Kary Oberbrunner. Here, a student works on some entrepreneurial ideas in the study room in the new Scharnberg Business and Communication Center. Photo by Scott Huck

Making an Impact The Rise of Entrepreneurship

