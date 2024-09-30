BCU Financial Selects ASAPP's Omnichannel Experience Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Buduchnist Credit Union has entered into an extended 76-month licensing agreement with ASAPP Technology.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following an extensive partner evaluation process, Buduchnist Credit Union has entered into a long-term licensing agreement with ASAPP Financial Technology. The agreement will see BCU Financial implement and leverage the full ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience : account and lending origination for retail and business accounts, customer relationship management, enterprise content management, and the ASAPP OXP Opportunity EngineTM.BCU Financial, headquartered in Toronto, with seven locations across Southern Ontario will use ASAPP's omnichannel capabilities to deliver engaging member experiences through in-branch, online, and mobile channels.Damian Snih, BCU Financial's Chief Executive Officer, said:“We're excited to be working with the ASAPP team to implement their Platform as we transform and grow BCU Financial for the benefit of our members.”Since 1952, Buduchnist Credit Union has become one of Ontario's largest ethnic credit unions and a pillar of the Ukrainian Canadian community. Supporting the growing Ukrainian Canadian community has enabled BCU Financial to grow to nearly 20,000 members and $1.2 Billion in assets under management.“The ASAPP Financial Technology team is proud to have been selected to help BCU Financial continue to grow credit union membership and support members as they originate new accounts, loans, and engage with the BCU team whenever and from wherever they choose”, noted Tony Dunham, ASAPP Financial Technology, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer.With the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform, BCU Financial will be better equipped to tackle digital transformation challenges including managing rising technology costs through fewer vendor relationships, increasingly complex compliance and security requirements, and member omnichannel needs.“BCU Financial emphasized the need to select a technology partner that could deliver a complete platform to meet our members' and staff needs”, Damian Snih added.“ASAPP Financial Technology's proven history of maintaining a stable, highly secure, and industry compliant platform, which operates across the channels our members use was also critical in our decision-making process.”BCU Financial will leverage a customized implementation plan to align the project with overall digital transformation initiatives. Working together to understand BCU Financial's plans and needs, the teams were able to collaborate and build an implementation schedule that will see BCU implement the platform quickly.ASAPP Financial Technology is excited to welcome BCU Financial to the ASAPP OXP Community. BCU Financial will be the 7th Ontario-based and 51st Canadian credit union currently leveraging the Platform.-30-About BCU FinancialBuduchnist Credit Union opened its doors on May 29, 1952, with 162 members and over $22,000 in assets. It was founded by 25 forward-thinking Ukrainians who immigrated to Canada after WWll. Their mission was to create a financial cooperative whose combined assets would benefit both its members and the larger Ukrainian community in Canada. From its humble beginnings in an office on 140 Bathurst St. in Toronto, to a modern, full-service, multi-branch Ontario-wide financial institution, Buduchnist Credit Union has grown to become one of the largest Ukrainian Credit Unions in Canada. To learn more, visit .About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform has help over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank OXPTM | Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.Media ContactsDamian SnihChief Executive OfficerBCU Financial416.763.8914...

