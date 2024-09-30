North America Gas Turbine Industry Forecasts Report 2024-2029: Increased Shale Gas Exploration And Improvements In Capacity To Bolster Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Turbine - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North American gas turbine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.99%, reaching a market size of US$7.463 billion in 2029 from US$5.821 billion in 2024

The North American market is anticipated to expand due to increased shale gas exploration efforts and quick improvements to industrial gas turbine capacities in the market expansion would be limited by an increasing preference for wind power and solar power among other renewable energy sources for electricity generation. Technological advancements in the oil and gas industry have increased recoveries per well and shale gas production, heralding many prospects for gas turbine manufacturers.



The growing adoption of energy-efficient technologies and a declining dependence on coal-fired power plants.

The firms are under pressure to lower their already low prices, though, as the demand for gas turbines is below capacity. Therefore, the North American gas turbine market is expected to grow while revenue is expected to decrease. Businesses are struggling to stay afloat in an increasingly competitive gas turbine sector, with cheap renewables representing the most formidable challenge to gas-powered electricity generation.

On the other hand, constructing sizable combined facilities in developed nations may eventually help with installed capacity recovery. Additionally, the recovery of this market may be aided by replacing outdated and inefficient turbines installed in the 1960s and 1970s. Furthermore, the North American shale revolution plays a significant role in its gas turbine sales.

Increasing demand for power generation

Natural gas prices have been under pressure due to increased production, which is likely to result in a rise in the proportion of power produced using natural gas. Both combined-cycle and open-cycle plants use gas turbines. Due to their higher power output, combined-cycle power plants are more efficient than steam turbines.

Governments are enforcing stronger regulations on carbon dioxide emissions, which are reduced in power produced by combined cycle power plants. Therefore, the power generation segment will grow as there is a greater demand for natural gas power plants.

High use of heavy duty technology

Growing together with the integration of large-scale economic zones across developing nations is the rapid growth of manufacturing plants. The growing need for electricity in the industrial sector is driving the global expansion of captive-generating power plants. The electricity demand is met in part by these power plants, which will promote growth in the heavy-duty market.

The expansion of the aero-derivative market is fueled by the widespread availability of extremely flexible and mobile technologies. The application portfolio of the aero-derivative segment is broad and includes district heating, marine propulsion, and utility generation. Reduction of electricity consumption to control pollution emissions

This market's growth is restricted by the U.S.'s focus on decreasing power use so that pollution emissions are minimized. The country is transitioning from coal to natural gas, which it heavily relies on. However, its authorities are finding ways of using it as an environmentally sustainable source of energy, which could have an unprecedented effect on this market.

The United States is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The expectant demand for gas turbines is due to the expansion in production activities in the natural gas industry. The maritime industry, which propels ships using aero-derivative gas turbines, is another potential market for gas turbine producers in the USA.

These gas turbines are expected to be highly demanded as the natural gas industry intensifies its production activities. Additionally, vessels operating on Aero-derivative Gas Turbines power the marine sector, presenting a big market base for American Turbine manufacturers. This will make natural gas more popular in power generation areas, which is anticipated to generate a massive demand for gas turbines over the forecast period. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered North America



