Weekly Report Share Buyback From September 23 To September 27, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 23, 2024, to September 27, 2024. These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an services provider making decisions relating to the of Technip Energies shares independently. Regarding shares to be cancelled:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/23/2024 NL0014559478 26 600 22,438689 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/24/2024 NL0014559478 49 231 22,660584 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/24/2024 NL0014559478 20 815 22,692798 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/24/2024 NL0014559478 3 324 22,697238 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/24/2024 NL0014559478 5 121 22,696501 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/25/2024 NL0014559478 47 827 22,405232 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/25/2024 NL0014559478 20 903 22,405954 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/25/2024 NL0014559478 3 323 22,403551 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/25/2024 NL0014559478 5 167 22,393400 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/26/2024 NL0014559478 49 486 22,062676 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/26/2024 NL0014559478 21 304 22,068275 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/26/2024 NL0014559478 3 397 22,060918 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/26/2024 NL0014559478 5 266 22,062081 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/27/2024 NL0014559478 50 768 21,990326 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/27/2024 NL0014559478 23 005 21,989182 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/27/2024 NL0014559478 3 607 22,003737 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/27/2024 NL0014559478 5 652 21,992633 AQEU TOTAL 344 796 22,290193

Regarding shares to be used to fulfil the company's obligations under equity compensation plans:

Name of the issuer Identity Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/23/2024 NL0014559478 11 400 22,443898 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/24/2024 NL0014559478 21 099 22,662975 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/24/2024 NL0014559478 8 921 22,695503 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/24/2024 NL0014559478 1 424 22,702640 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/24/2024 NL0014559478 2 195 22,692501 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/25/2024 NL0014559478 20 275 22,405154 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/25/2024 NL0014559478 8 958 22,404394 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/25/2024 NL0014559478 1 424 22,412584 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/25/2024 NL0014559478 2 215 22,386781 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/26/2024 NL0014559478 21 209 22,060579 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/26/2024 NL0014559478 9 131 22,066359 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/26/2024 NL0014559478 1 456 22,045879 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/26/2024 NL0014559478 2 257 22,041852 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/27/2024 NL0014559478 21 715 21,984840 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/27/2024 NL0014559478 9 860 21,988505 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/27/2024 NL0014559478 1 546 21,990285 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 9/27/2024 NL0014559478 2 422 22,005120 AQEU TOTAL 147 507 22,289219

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: .

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

For further information: .

Contacts

Investors relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President, Investor Relations

Tel: +44 203 429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Lead

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

Attachment

Weekly report TEN share buyback from September 23 to September 27, 2024