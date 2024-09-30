Cady Wellness Institute Offering Leading-Edge Technology To Tighten And Tone Muscles Without Pain, Needles Or Downtime

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Complimentary Launch Party October 9 to Demo New Procedures

NEWBURGH, Ind., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cady Wellness Institute , Southern Indiana's premier provider of and wellness services, is one of the first in the area to offer groundbreaking procedures using muscle contractions to reverse facial aging, tone and tighten muscles and reduce incontinence without pain, needles, or downtime.

The Institute is hosting "Fall Makeover," a complimentary event on October 9 for those wanting to experience and learn about the latest procedures for anti-aging, reducing wrinkles, burning fat and reducing incontinence.

Cady Wellness is now offering EMSculpt NEO, which combines electromagnetic energy (muscle activation) and radiofrequency (heat) to burn fat and tone muscles. In just 30 minutes, the EMSculpt NEO applicators induce tens of thousands of muscle contractions, equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups, and burn up to 30% of fat in treated areas, such as the abdomen, buttocks, arms, calves, and thighs.

Another addition is EMFace, a non-invasive treatment using radiofrequency and muscle stimulation to boost collagen production and tighten facial skin. In just 20 minutes, it revitalizes the face by stimulating underlying tissue, which reduces fine lines.

Those looking for a brighter, dewy look, can benefit from EXION, a technology that boosts hyaluronic acid levels, smoothing skin and reducing fine lines. EXION also has a minimally invasive micro-needling component that rejuvenates skin.

The EMSELLA chair addresses incontinence using muscle contractions to tighten pelvic floor muscles while patients sit on the chair fully clothed for 30 minutes --

equivalent to 11,000 Kegel exercises. After six sessions, patients can enjoy daily activities without bladder control issues.



Cady Wellness Institute, Newburgh, IN, is home to some of the best functional medicine and hormone replacement specialists in the area. The clinic has expanded its aesthetics division to offer state-of-the-art procedures for burning fat, tightening muscles and anti-aging.

"We believe each and every patient is unique and deserves high-quality, individualized care," says Louis Cady, M.D., founder of Cady Wellness Institute who specializes in integrative medicine.

To showcase these new procedures, Cady Wellness is offering a complimentary Fall Makeover Event, 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 4727 Rosebud Lane, Suite F, Newburgh, IN.

Attendees can demo cutting-edge procedures and enjoy refreshments, goody bags and special discounts.

To RSVP, call 812-429-0772 or email: [email protected] .

SOURCE Cady Wellness Institute

