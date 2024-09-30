Scott Felenstein Joins OUTFRONT Media As Senior Vice President Of Brand Partnerships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT

(NYSE:OUT ) is excited to announce that Scott Felenstein has been appointed as the Senior Vice President of Brand Partnerships, bringing over 30 years of extensive experience in advertising, digital media, and sales management. Felenstein joins OUTFRONT Media from National CineMedia (NCM), where he most recently held the role of President - Sales, Marketing & Partnerships.

Felenstein, in his new role as Senior Vice President of Brand Partnerships, will take over leadership of the company's brand partnership strategy, based in OUTFRONT's New York office. He will spearhead the company's efforts to expand brand collaborations, drive growth across digital out of home (DOOH) platforms, and strengthen relationships with top-tier clients and agencies.

Felenstein's distinguished career spans leadership positions at major media and digital companies. Prior to his role at NCM, he spent 17 years at Discovery Communications, Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President, National Advertising Sales. There, he managed a portfolio of Discovery's networks across all platforms and was instrumental in building strong relationships with top agencies and clients across the marketplace. His career at Discovery began in 2000, where he quickly rose through the ranks, holding positions as Vice President and later Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales.

"Scott is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the advertising and digital media industries. His extensive experience and strategic mindset will be pivotal in driving OUTFRONT Media's Brand Partnerships to the next level," said Clive Punter, Chief Revenue Officer of OUTFRONT Media.

Before joining Discovery, Felenstein held key roles at Excite@Home, CBS Sports and started his advertising career on the agency side at Ogilvy and Mather and Bozell. His experience across various facets of media makes him uniquely suited to lead OUTFRONT Media's Brand Partnership initiatives, ensuring continued growth and innovation in the rapidly evolving media landscape.

Felenstein holds a B.A. in Communication from the State University of New York Albany and was recognized as one of Broadcasting & Cable's Next Wave of Leaders in 2013.

