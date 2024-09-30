Iherb Unleashes Trends That Make Pet Health And Longevity A Daily Purr-Suit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global retailer seeks to expand its pet offering by forging new partnerships with trusted pet care brands

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Pet Wellness Month this October,

iHerb , one of the world's leading online

retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, is proud to support the health and longevity of fur babies everywhere with a growing range of pet care products specially formulated for dogs and cats. From an array of dietary supplements that support the immune system, healthy skin and coat, strong bones and teeth to those that help manage their sleep and emotional well-being, iHerb is well-positioned to deliver healthy options that go beyond routine veterinary visits.

"We're continually looking for innovative pet care brands that share our mission of improving pet wellness."

According to iHerb, pet supplements such as probiotics for a healthy gut and soft chews that promote strong hips and joints have become increasingly popular as adoption of dogs and cats rise worldwide and more pet owners are focusing on their pet's health and quality of life.

The growth of iHerb's pet health offering comes at a time when U.S. annual household spending is predicted to reach $1,445 per pet by 2026 and the pet supplements industry in the U.S. alone is projected to reach $1.05 billion by 2027.1,2

"As more pet owners focus on their pets' health and quality of life, we've seen tremendous growth in the demand for premium health care products, dietary supplements, treats, and grooming supplies," said Lindsey Wiefels, SVP of Merchandising at iHerb. "We're proud to offer a wide range of pet wellness options from organic and all natural to non-toxic and hypoallergenic, ensuring that pets receive the same level of care and attention as any beloved family member."

Trending Focus Areas: Gut Health, Hips & Joints and Dental Care

The following health trends reflect a broader movement across the globe where rising pet ownership is driving an increased demand for specialized pet care products that nurture and protect their four-legged companions.



With increasing awareness of the importance of probiotics for gut health in humans, iHerb offers a range of probiotic soft chews and powders designed to support digestion and boost immune function for dogs and cats. With nearly 7,000 product reviews, iHerb customers have rated LactoBif® Pet Probiotics from California Gold Nutrition®

a 4.7 out of 5 stars due to the significant improvements seen in their pet's digestive health after using this product.



Another leading trend in pet health supplements is the growing focus on hip and joint support, particularly with glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM (methylsulfonyl-methane). These ingredients are widely recognized for their ability to promote cartilage health, reduce inflammation, and improve mobility in pets. With aging and overweight pets becoming more prevalent, soft chews such as Charlie and Frank® Pet Hip & Joint may be helpful in maintaining their quality of life.

Additionally, the demand for pet dental products has surged as more pet owners recognize that dental hygiene is as important to their pet's overall health as nutrition and exercise. With offerings such as enzymatic toothpaste, tartar control sprays, plaque removal powders, and treats that promote fresh breath and strong teeth, dental care products have become regular staples for pet owners.

Introducing Charlie and Frank® - Affordable, Quality Pet Care

iHerb also takes pride in its own dedicated house brand, Charlie and Frank , which offers an array of affordable and high-quality pet care products that support hips and joints , diet and nutrition , as well as grooming. From omega-3 fish oil to lavender shampoo , Charlie & Frank's pet care line is made in the U.S.A. and is crafted with the same level of dedication that the retailer brings to its human wellness offerings.

"Our Charlie & Frank brand is a testament to our commitment to providing customers with the best pet care at an accessible price," said Lan Belinky, Senior Director of House Brands at iHerb. "We believe that pet care should be both effective and affordable, ensuring that every pet can thrive."

A Call for Partnership in the Growing Pet Wellness Market

As iHerb continues to expand its leadership in the pet wellness industry, it remains committed to building partnerships with leading pet care brands. The company's e-commerce platform sells pet care products in over 120 countries, providing an unparalleled opportunity for brands to connect with a global audience of pet enthusiasts. The global pet care industry is expected to increase to almost $500 billion by 2030, fueled by a growing pet population worldwide.3

"While our pet assortment already features popular brands such as Arm & Hammer TM, Cat-Man-Doo TM, Pet Naturals ®, Riley's Organic ®, Zesty Paws ®, Burt's Bees ® and Chew + Heal TM, we're continually looking for innovative pet care brands that share our mission of improving pet wellness," Wiefels added. "Together, we can meet the rising demand for high-quality pet products and make a lasting impact on the health and happiness of pets worldwide."

CPG brands interested in having their products sold at iHerb are encouraged to visit iHerb's supplier page for more information.

To learn more about the health benefits associated with dietary supplements for dogs, visit the iHerb Blog written by Dr. Shelby Baden, D.V.M . For reporters seeking to download product images, please click here .

1 Morgan Stanley, The Pet Industry Has Plenty of Lives Left

2 Grand View Research, Pet Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Report, 2030

3

Bloomberg Intelligence, Pet Economy Research

About iHerb:

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including beauty, personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves nearly 12 million global active customers across 180 countries and 19 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by seven climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit iherb.

