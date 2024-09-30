SION POWER APPOINTS AUTO INDUSTRY VETERAN MARTIN FISCHER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Date
9/30/2024 11:16:41 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sion Power Corp. (Sion), a leader in advanced lithium battery technologies, has appointed Martin Fischer to its board of directors. Fischer is a strategic addition to the board, bringing decades of experience from his leadership roles in the automotive sector, notably as a former member of ZF Group's board of management and CEO and president of ZF North America
As the EV industry grows, the demand for scalable, high-performance battery technology is becoming increasingly urgent. Fischer's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Sion accelerates efforts to bring advanced energy storage solutions to market.
"Martin's leadership in scaling technology-led businesses and managing large-scale operations will be instrumental as Sion Power enters its next phase, the commercialization of its lithium metal battery technology, which offers higher energy density and longer lifecycles than traditional lithium-ion cells," said Stefan Jacoby, chairman of the board of directors at Sion Power.
"Our team is very confident in Martin's ability to help the company seize new growth opportunities," said Pam Fletcher, Sion Power CEO. "His expertise in automotive engineering, supply chain management, and supplier-OEM relationship development will be critical as we meet the growing demand for next-generation batteries."
About Sion Power
Sion Power is moving the rechargeable battery industry forward with its Licerion® technology. Licerion® is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, compared to a traditional lithium-ion battery. At up to 500 Wh/kg, Licerion® batteries are produced at scale in large-format cells. As a result, Licerion® batteries have the potential to significantly enhance the performance of commercial and consumer electric vehicles. Visit Sion Power at
sionpower .
SOURCE Sion Power
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30092024003732001241ID1108730189
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.