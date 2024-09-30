SION POWER APPOINTS AUTO INDUSTRY VETERAN MARTIN FISCHER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sion Power Corp. (Sion), a leader in advanced lithium battery technologies, has appointed Martin Fischer to its board of directors. Fischer is a strategic addition to the board, bringing decades of experience from his leadership roles in the automotive sector, notably as a former member of ZF Group's board of management and CEO and president of ZF North America

As the EV grows, the demand for scalable, high-performance battery is becoming increasingly urgent. Fischer's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Sion accelerates efforts to bring advanced energy storage solutions to market.

"Martin's leadership in scaling technology-led businesses and managing large-scale operations will be instrumental as Sion Power enters its next phase, the commercialization of its lithium metal battery technology, which offers higher energy density and longer lifecycles than traditional lithium-ion cells," said Stefan Jacoby, chairman of the board of directors at Sion Power.

"Our team is very confident in Martin's ability to help the company seize new growth opportunities," said Pam Fletcher, Sion Power CEO. "His expertise in automotive engineering, supply chain management, and supplier-OEM relationship development will be critical as we meet the growing demand for next-generation batteries."

About Sion Power

Sion Power is moving the rechargeable battery industry forward with its Licerion® technology. Licerion® is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, compared to a traditional lithium-ion battery. At up to 500 Wh/kg, Licerion® batteries are produced at scale in large-format cells. As a result, Licerion® batteries have the potential to significantly enhance the performance of commercial and consumer electric vehicles. Visit Sion Power at

sionpower .

