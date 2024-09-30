Pittmoss Recognized At Pepperdine's Most Fundable Companies Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leader in Sustainable and Peat-Free Soil Movement

PittMoss, a pioneer in sustainable, peat-free soil solutions, has been named one of the Most Fundable companies by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies® initiative.

The announcement was made at the exclusive reveal event held at the Villa Graziadio Executive Center, Thursday, September 26.

Presented by the Singleton Foundation for Literacy and Entrepreneurship, the event celebrated startups that are redefining industries and communities across the U.S. Among the 18 companies recognized, PittMoss stood out for its groundbreaking work in creating the world's most sustainable soil. With 2,300 total applicants, PittMoss was ranked in the top 0.8 percentile of all companies in the event.

"Being recognized by the Pepperdine judges as one of America's most fundable companies is a great honor," said Brian Scott, CEO, PittMoss. "It validates our team's and investors' belief that we can disrupt the peat-based horticulture industry with a sustainable, high-performing product that offers cost savings. This industry must evolve, much like we've moved away from coal."

PittMoss products, including the Plentiful Organic Potting Soil blend, are recognized for their sustainability and environmental responsibility. Certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI), Plentiful Organic Potting Soil is a meticulously crafted blend that meets stringent organic standards. All PittMoss products are free from herbicides, pesticides, PFAS, and heavy metals, while delivering superior plant growth with less water and fertilizer than competing brands. Its products also have been ranked in the past by Better Homes & Gardens as the best indoor and outdoor potting soil.

Unlike conventional soils, PittMoss products are composed of upcycled fiber materials, eliminating the environmental harm caused by carbon-emitting peat harvesting. The innovative formulas not only reduce water consumption by up to two-thirds, but also prevent weed growth and promote optimal plant health, making PittMoss the most sustainable choice for home gardeners and commercial growers alike.

In addition to their functional benefits, PittMoss's substitutes offer significant environmental advantages. By reducing reliance on peat moss, PittMoss contributes to biodiversity conservation and carbon sequestration efforts. In fact, over the recent years, the use of PittMoss by its customers has helped reduce 17,978 metric tons of CO2 and 243 kilograms of N2O in the environment.

More than 2,300 early-stage companies from across the country participated in the Most Fundable Companies initiative, a free resource to help startups secure capital and accelerate meaningful innovations across industries. This year's winners, including PittMoss, represent a diverse range of industries such as healthcare, biotechnology, software, and consumer products.

The Most Fundable Companies initiative evaluates startups on key factors such as financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and management team expertise. The winners are given personalized feedback and scoring to improve their readiness for funding and growth.

About PittMoss

Made from organic, recycled paper, PittMoss' range of products are manufactured in the United States, supporting green manufacturing. All of the paper and cardboard components are obtained from local companies, recycling facilities and the community, which is then hand sorted at the PittMoss production and R&D facility in Ambridge, PA, before being fiberized by its custom machinery. Founded in 2015, PittMoss' portfolio of patented products reduce runoff through enhanced nutrient absorption and superior moisture wicking. Its carbon-rich, living soil environment helps achieve superior root development – producing bigger, healthier plants with less water and fertilizer than competitors.

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For over 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. The Graziadio School offers a range of degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship, preparing students to become values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

