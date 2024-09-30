Great Gulf Announces Minority Investment In New Ownership Group Behind Purchase Of Killington Resort And Pico Mountain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KILLINGTON,

VT, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Great Gulf, the developer of the upcoming one-of-a-kind master-planned village at

Killington, announces a minority in the new ownership group purchasing the Killington Resort and Pico Mountain.

"We are pleased by the announcement of the successful sale of the Killington Resort and Pico Mountain to a new ownership group, with local ties to Vermont. Led by Phill Gross and Michael Ferri, the new owners are comprised of long-time Killington passholders and devoted winter sports enthusiasts, with ambitious plans to invest significant capital into winter and summer infrastructure over the coming years. To support these efforts and further reinforce our commitment to the mountain, Great Gulf is announcing a minority investment in the new group," says Michael

Sneyd, President of Great Gulf Resort Residential.

The new group's existing connections to Killington align perfectly with Great Gulf's goal of creating a community that is deeply rooted in the Vermont ethos. Great Gulf's plans for a new four-season resort-style residential community and village, offering innovative modern architecture, transformative amenities, and stunning landscape design, continue to progress.

"We

look

forward

to

collaborating

with

the

new

owners

to

create

a

world-class

destination

that

will enhance the Killington experience for residents and visitors alike," adds Sneyd.

Great

Gulf's

plans

for

the

first

phase

village, once

completed,

include:



Over 650 ski-in/ski-out condominiums and townhomes, along with a collection of single- family lots on Ramshead

A vibrant, pedestrian-oriented village featuring more than 111,000 square feet of retail and dining space

Two public squares and an 84,000-square-foot iconic lodge designed by Moshe Safdie, replacing the current Snowshed and Ramshead lodges Dramatic waterfront improvements to snowshed pond including a retail promenade

Great Gulf has been working closely with the Town of Killington,

state

officials,

the

resort,

and

the new ownership team and remain dedicated to ensuring the success of the 'Killington Forward' initiative, which includes key road and water infrastructure improvements to support the village's development.

Together, these collective efforts will bring this monumental development to life, further strengthening Killington's

position

as

the

premier

mountain destination

in

the

Eastern

United States while continuing to positively impact the local and state economy.

View the Killington Resort press release.

For

more

information

about Great

Gulf's

Killington

Village

development,

please visit .

About Great Gulf

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf, an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer;

Ashton Woods Homes, the

largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; Beacon Residential, a U.S.-based Built-to-Rent platform; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of

Canada's

top-ranked golf courses, is one of

North America's

premier real estate organizations. With major projects in

Canada

and

the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at

greatgulfgroup .

SOURCE Great Gulf Group

