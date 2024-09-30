Egnyte Earns Three Comparably Best Company Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Egnyte , a leading provider of cloud-based content collaboration and governance solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, for three new awards, including Best Company Happiest Employees, Best Company Perks and Benefits, and Best Company Work-Life Balance. This marks seven earned Comparably Awards in the last 12 months and 23 in the past five years.



The company's culture is driven by its core values of Invested Relationships, Fiscal Prudence, and Candid Conversations. It provides employees with growth opportunities and work-life balance to achieve their career goals. These recognitions highlight the impact of prioritizing the employee experience in building a thriving workplace.



"It's an honor to be recognized for three additional Comparably Best Company Awards this year. At Egnyte, we believe that our people are our greatest asset, and these awards demonstrate our dedication to creating an environment where they can thrive,” stated Vineet Jain, co-founder and CEO of Egnyte.“We understand that a positive and supportive work environment is not just a 'nice to have'; it's essential for attracting and retaining top talent and driving innovation to achieve our business objectives.”



Comparably Awards are based on anonymous sentiment feedback from current employees who rated their employers on comparably between August 19, 2023, and August 19, 2024. Workers answered structured questions on various workplace topics, and the final data set was compiled from over 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies.



Ready to spark a new career? Egnyte is actively recruiting for various roles across the company. To learn more about open opportunities, please visit the Egnyte careers page here .



