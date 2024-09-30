Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Atomic Layer Deposition Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The atomic layer deposition market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.74 billion in 2023 to $2.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to semiconductor industry growth, R&D investments, miniaturization trends, increasing applications, material innovation, global expansion.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The atomic layer deposition market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to medical device innovations, AI and machine learning integration, energy storage solutions, strategic alliances and collaborations, regulatory support.

Growth Driver Of The Atomic Layer Deposition Market

Growing demand for semiconductor chips is expected to propel the growth of the atomic layer deposition market going forward. A semiconductor chip refers to an electric circuit with components including transistors and wiring formed on a semiconductor wafer. The manufacture of semiconductor chips and devices uses atomic layer deposition (ALD) to deposit layers of semiconductors on another semiconductor surface, therefore reducing or replacing the need for patterning stages.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Atomic Layer Deposition Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Arradiance LLC, ASM International N.V., Beneq Oy, Denton Vacuum LLC, Entegris Inc., Kurt J. Lesker Company, Lam Research Corporation., Oxford Instruments PLC, Tokyo Electron Limited, Veeco Instruments Inc., ALD NanoSolutions Inc., Forge Nano Inc., Adeka Corporation, Jiangsu Leadmicro Guide Nano Equipment Technology Co. Ltd., Encapsulix, NCD Co. Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., AIXTRON AG, EV Group, PVD Products Inc., Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd., KLA Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Canon Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Moorfield Group Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Atomic Layer Deposition Market Size?

Major companies operating in the atomic layer deposition market are focusing on developing advanced products to expand product portfolio and sustain their market position. For instance, in July 2023, Oxford Instruments, a UK-based manufacturing and research company that designs and manufactures tools and systems for industry and research, launched the PlasmaPro ASP, a high-rate atomic layer deposition (ALD) research system within its Atomfab product range.

How Is The Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Metal ALD, Aluminum oxide ALD, Plasma Enhanced ALD, Catalytic ALD, Other Types

2) By Process: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

3) By End User: Semiconductors And Electronics, Chemicals, Energy, Healthcare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Atomic Layer Deposition Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Atomic Layer Deposition Market Definition

Atomic layer deposition refers to a method for producing thin films with a variety of uses. ALD is a type of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) in which gaseous reactants (precursors) are introduced into the reaction chamber to create the desired material by chemical surface reactions.

Atomic Layer Deposition Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global atomic layer deposition market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Atomic Layer Deposition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on atomic layer deposition market size, atomic layer deposition market drivers and trends and atomic layer deposition market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

