Lynford Inverary Appointed Cricket West Indies’ New COO And Acting CEO

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) West Indies (CWI) has appointed Lynford Inverary as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO). CWI said the decision was made by the Board of Directors during a meeting held in of Spain. Inverary's appointment as COO will be effective from October 1, while his role as acting CEO will commence on November 1 following the departure of Johnny Grave. "I am honoured and grateful to the CWI Board of Directors for their vote of confidence in my ability to lead.”

“I embrace this new challenge as a to continue contributing to the development of the sport that means so much to me and the people of the West Indies. I look forward to working with the Board, management, and staff to implement our four-year strategic plan, improve operational efficiency, and shape a strong future for West Indies cricket," said Inverary in a statement.

With over a decade of experience at CWI in various roles, Inverary recently spearheaded the formation of CWI's 2024-27 Strategic Plan, titled 'The Long Run', which outlines a comprehensive roadmap focused on improving governance, enhancing cricket development, optimizing operational efficiency, and ensuring long-term growth and sustainability for the organization.

He has led multiple high-impact projects, including contributions to the Wehby Report on Governance Reform, the 2018 -2023 Strategic Plan, and the development of the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) Business Plan and Master Plan.

As Business Planning Manager, he has overseen the organization's strategic planning process since 2018 and has contributed to critical business decisions, establishing himself as a leader within the organization. Inverary has also previously served as CWI's Acting Corporate Secretary.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Inverary holds a First-Class Honors Bachelor of Science in Management with a major in International Business and earned an MBA from the University of South Wales. "Lynford brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and a deep understanding of CWI's strategic goals, paired with an operational capacity to execute with precision.”

“Over his decade-long tenure, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding critical projects to successful completion while steering key initiatives with purpose and vision. His unyielding commitment and expertise leave us confident in his ability to lead CWI through this pivotal phase of growth and transformation,” concluded Dr. Kishore Shallow, CWI President.