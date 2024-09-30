NASDAQ: AMGN Lawsuit Notice: Investors In Shares Of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation, announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN ) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN ) prior to July 2020 and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: AMGN shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 13, 2023, an investor inNASDAQ: AMGN shares filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Amgen Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $3 billion in back taxes for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012, that the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $5 billion in back taxes for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, that the U.S. government would likely claim Amgen owed materially more to the U.S. government than investors had been led to believe for subsequent tax years for which Amgen had used the same profit allocation treatment between its U.S. and Puerto Rico operations, and that Amgen's refusal to pay taxes claimed by the U.S. government exposed Amgen to a substantial risk of severe financial penalties imposed by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service ("IRS").

On August 31, 2023, an amended complaint was filed, and Amgen filed its motion to dismiss the case on November 6, 2023.

On July 18, 2024, a court hearing was held on Amgen's motion to dismiss.

Those who purchased Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN ) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

